Sadie Jenes
Sevierville - Sadie Pauline Duncan Jenes age 88, was born May 28, 1932 in Anderson County and went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2020 in Sevierville, TN. She was a devoted member of Hilltop Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by parents Melvin and Martha "Harness" Duncan, husband Rex Jenes, daughter Shelvy Lee Jenes, brothers Joe and Lawrence Duncan, and special niece Sharon Thomas. She is survived by daughter Sheila and "Phil" Tipton grandsons Jayson and Brent Jenes, great-grandchildren Ava Grace Jenes, Jayson Rex Jenes, sisters Gladys Fateley of Knoxville, Hollie Allen, brother Houston and Jill Duncan from Rocky Top, TN, several nieces and nephews, step daughters Karen and Kristi, special friends Kathy Elkins and Julie. Family will receive friend from 5:00-7:00pm Monday June 29, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a service to follow at 7:00pm Officiated by Pastors Wayne Henderson, Philip Hayes, and Tim Day. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00am Graveside Service. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com
Sevierville - Sadie Pauline Duncan Jenes age 88, was born May 28, 1932 in Anderson County and went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2020 in Sevierville, TN. She was a devoted member of Hilltop Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by parents Melvin and Martha "Harness" Duncan, husband Rex Jenes, daughter Shelvy Lee Jenes, brothers Joe and Lawrence Duncan, and special niece Sharon Thomas. She is survived by daughter Sheila and "Phil" Tipton grandsons Jayson and Brent Jenes, great-grandchildren Ava Grace Jenes, Jayson Rex Jenes, sisters Gladys Fateley of Knoxville, Hollie Allen, brother Houston and Jill Duncan from Rocky Top, TN, several nieces and nephews, step daughters Karen and Kristi, special friends Kathy Elkins and Julie. Family will receive friend from 5:00-7:00pm Monday June 29, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a service to follow at 7:00pm Officiated by Pastors Wayne Henderson, Philip Hayes, and Tim Day. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00am Graveside Service. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.