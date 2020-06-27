Sadie Jenes
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sadie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sadie Jenes

Sevierville - Sadie Pauline Duncan Jenes age 88, was born May 28, 1932 in Anderson County and went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2020 in Sevierville, TN. She was a devoted member of Hilltop Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by parents Melvin and Martha "Harness" Duncan, husband Rex Jenes, daughter Shelvy Lee Jenes, brothers Joe and Lawrence Duncan, and special niece Sharon Thomas. She is survived by daughter Sheila and "Phil" Tipton grandsons Jayson and Brent Jenes, great-grandchildren Ava Grace Jenes, Jayson Rex Jenes, sisters Gladys Fateley of Knoxville, Hollie Allen, brother Houston and Jill Duncan from Rocky Top, TN, several nieces and nephews, step daughters Karen and Kristi, special friends Kathy Elkins and Julie. Family will receive friend from 5:00-7:00pm Monday June 29, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a service to follow at 7:00pm Officiated by Pastors Wayne Henderson, Philip Hayes, and Tim Day. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00am Graveside Service. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Service
07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved