Salinna LaTrice Hardy
Chattanooga - Salinna LaTrice Hardy age 28 passed peacefully in the arms of the Lord on May 7, 2020 at Kindred Healthcare in Chattanooga, TN after a long battle with Juvenile Diabetes. Salinna was born November 13, 1991 in Knoxville, TN to the parents of Sidney and Valrie Hardy.
Salinna was an "Old Soul" that had been here before. She was full of wisdom and knowledge beyond her years. Salinna loved God, her family and friends. She loved taking care of her nieces and nephews as she was called "The Warden" of the house but Salinna was the smallest one in the house! She will forever be missed and loved by all!
She was welcomed home by her father Sidney Hardy; grandmothers, Alfredda Jordan and Golloree Hardy; great-grandmother, Laura Freeman; nephew, Jermichael Bennett and niece, Olivia Bennett.
Salinna leaves to cherish her memory: mother Valrie (Donald) Fugate; sisters, Alfredda Bennett, twin sister, Sadrina Hardy and Shan Proctor; nephews, Shaquan Petty, Byran Bennett and Sy'Mir Craddock; nieces, Adrianna and Vanessa Bennett; aunt, Robin (Eric) Clark of Cedar Rapids, IA; aunt, Alita Hardy of Memphis, TN; uncles, James Hardy of Huntsville, Al and Richard Hardy of Dallas, TX; cousins, Jada Beard and Nuri Bennett of Duluth, GA; extended family, the Jordan, Freeman, Hardy, Dotson and Fugate families.
We would like to thank the Kindred Healthcare Medical Center and all the family and friends who called, visited or said a prayer. Thank you ~ The Family!
Saturday, May 16, 2020, family and friends may view from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Peace & Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church, 1723 Washington Avenue, Knoxville, TN where there will be limited capacity and social distancing in place. A private graveside will follow with Reverend John B. Jordan. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com and mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 14 to May 15, 2020