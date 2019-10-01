|
Sally Ann Jenkins
Ten Mile - Sally Ann Jenkins, age 57 of Ten Mile passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 in a tragic car accident. Sally was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and making crafts. Preceded in death by her father, Clifford "Buddy" Brown; mother, Jo Ann Brown; brother, Henry Brown and William Brown; sister, Lois Marie Rasar and sister-in-law, Teresa "Terry" Jenkins. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Tommy Jenkins; sons, Jeremy Lee, T. J. Jenkins and wife, Rebecca; grandchildren, Gavin Lee, Landyn Lee, Aiden Jenkins and Lyla Jenkins; brother, Steven Charlie Brown; sister, Sue Hamilton; sisters-in-law, Connie Thomas and Rita Stokely; several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2nd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City with funeral services to follow at 7 p.m. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 9:30 Thursday morning and proceed to South Holston Cemetery for 10 a.m. graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 1, 2019