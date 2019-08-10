|
Sally Ann Johnson Maples
Karnes - Sally Ann Johnson Maples, 53, of Karnes passed away peacefully at her home on Mon. July 29 after a long battle with COPD. She was a long time subscription member of Joyce Meyers Ministries and enjoyed reading and spending time with her granddaughter. Preceded in death by siblings Carolyn Warwick and Terry Johnson.
Survived by parents Mr. and Mrs. E.J. and Barbara Johnson; siblings Walter Johnson (Janet), E.J. "Razz" Johnson Jr. (Linda); children Robert P. "Cookie" Maples Jr., Crystal Hicks (Jeremy), David Thomas "Lil' Tommy" Davis Jr., Jessica Maples; granddaughter Shyanne; special friend Marcus Sims; long time friend Janice Lunsford; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. A private memorial will be held pending arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 10, 2019