Sally Anne Swezey Cook
Knoxville - Sally Anne Swezey Cook, 88, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on October 20, 2020 at Parkwest Hospital.
Sally was born on April 2, 1932 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Edwin Fleming Swezey and Esther Negendank Swezey. She graduated from DuPont High School in Old Hickory, Tennessee in 1950.
She married the late Don Richard Cook in 1951 and devoted her life to being a loving mother to her six children. Family was everything to her, and her family grew to include seventeen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She particularly loved family gatherings at Sunset Beach, North Carolina, and Thanksgiving gatherings on the farm in Louisville, Tennessee.
Prior to her death, Sally was a resident of Sherrill Hills Retirement Resort. Many thanks to all of her friends at Sherrill Hills for providing a loving and caring community that was home to her for many years.
Sally's family include her children Cathy Edington and husband Ben of Knoxville; Karen Holmes and husband Albert of Knoxville; Melissa Rodgers and late husband Billy Rodgers of Knoxville; Richard Cook (deceased) and wife Tammy of Asheville, NC; Donald Cook and wife Ami of Winston-Salem, NC; and Amy Mitchell and husband Mark of Franklin, TN. In addition, she is survived by a brother, John Swezey of Martinsville, VA; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews, and other family members.
A memorial celebration of life will be held at Apostle's Anglican Church at a future date. All memorial donations can be made to the Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries, www.karm.org
or the Second Harvest Food Bank, www.secondharvestetn.org