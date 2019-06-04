Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:45 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally E. Wright

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sally E. Wright Obituary
Sally E. Wright, age 79, of Knoxville passed in to the arms of Jesus on Monday June 3, 2019. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and a member of Faithway Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by husband, Charles E. Wright; and daughter, Jennifer E. Wright. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Kenneth Scates; son, Ted. L. Wright; and grandchildren, Eric Scates and wife Kacey, Stephanie Scates, and Brianna Scates.

The family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Wednesday June 5, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service with Rev. Danny Scates officiating.

Online obituary may be viewed at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 4 to June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now