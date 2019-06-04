|
|
Sally E. Wright, age 79, of Knoxville passed in to the arms of Jesus on Monday June 3, 2019. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and a member of Faithway Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by husband, Charles E. Wright; and daughter, Jennifer E. Wright. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Kenneth Scates; son, Ted. L. Wright; and grandchildren, Eric Scates and wife Kacey, Stephanie Scates, and Brianna Scates.
The family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Wednesday June 5, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service with Rev. Danny Scates officiating.
Online obituary may be viewed at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 4 to June 5, 2019