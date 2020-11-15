1/1
Sally Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Smith

Knoxville - Sally Dorothy Smith, age 87, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Sally was a member of Second United Methodist Church of Knoxville. She retired from Levi Straus after more than 30 years of service. Sally loved spending time with her family and adored her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Louise Harmon; daughter, Cynthia Hillard; brothers, Alva Harmon, Winfield Harmon, Raymond Harmon and sisters, Ethelyn Harmon and Clara Josephine Harmon. Sally is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel and Paula Smith, Eddie and Janet Easter; grandchildren, Autumn and Kenny Jackson, Chris and Rebecca Hillard, Johanna Smith, Heather and Halc Burkett, Jessica Smith; six great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and special step-granddaughter, Kristen Moriarty. She also leaves behind her fur baby, Shelly Marie Smith. Family will receive friends Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 5:00-7:00pm at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home, 7426 Asheville Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37924. Please visit www.mccartyevergreen.com to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
8656377955
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved