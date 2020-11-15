Sally Smith
Knoxville - Sally Dorothy Smith, age 87, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Sally was a member of Second United Methodist Church of Knoxville. She retired from Levi Straus after more than 30 years of service. Sally loved spending time with her family and adored her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Louise Harmon; daughter, Cynthia Hillard; brothers, Alva Harmon, Winfield Harmon, Raymond Harmon and sisters, Ethelyn Harmon and Clara Josephine Harmon. Sally is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel and Paula Smith, Eddie and Janet Easter; grandchildren, Autumn and Kenny Jackson, Chris and Rebecca Hillard, Johanna Smith, Heather and Halc Burkett, Jessica Smith; six great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and special step-granddaughter, Kristen Moriarty. She also leaves behind her fur baby, Shelly Marie Smith. Family will receive friends Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 5:00-7:00pm at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home, 7426 Asheville Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37924. Please visit www.mccartyevergreen.com
to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook.