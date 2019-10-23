|
|
Sam B. Varner
Loudon - Sam B. Varner age 87 of Loudon passed away October 22, 2019 at his home. He was of the Pentecostal faith. Sam was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U. S. Army. He retired from Maremont with many years of service. Preceded in death by his parents, Samuel H. and Mary Etta Varner; sister, Mamie Varner and brothers, Earl, David and Ernest Varner. Survived by his wife of 64 years, Stella Fritts Varner; children: Samuel Varner, Doyle Varner, Teresa Goss (Bill) and Daniel Varner (Charlene); grandchildren: Tony Varner, Brent Varner, Blakley Varner, Trent Goss, Crystal Fasano, Danielle Shannon, and Angel Varner; great-grandchildren: Hayden Varner, Dalton Varner, Alexis Varner, Kaden Murray, Mason Whitfield, Katelyn Dishner, Reilly Dishner, Emma Fasano and Kimber-Grace Shannon; sister, Christine Smith; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 25th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Dr. Ernie Varner and Rev. David Thompson officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Saturday morning and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services at 11 a.m. Military honors will be conducted by the Loudon Co. Veterans Honor Guard. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019