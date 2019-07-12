|
Sam Headrick
Knoxville - Sam Headrick - age 75 of Knoxville passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Member of Roseberry Baptist Church where he was a Trustee and Deacon. Also, Sam was a member of the Burlington Masonic Lodge 763. He was a co-caretaker of Roseberry Cemetery for many years. Preceded in death by parents, Sam and Erma Robinson Headrick; son, Samuel Keith Headrick; sister, Norma Mills; brothers, Bob and Bill Headrick. Survived by wife of 56 years, Nancy; son, John Headrick and wife Tanje; daughter, Cindy Qualls and husband Tim; grandchildren, Jason (Ruth) Caldwell, Brad Headrick, Chad (Regina) Headrick, Scott (Haley) Qualls, Ricky (Carrie) Fielden, and Brittni (Michael) Ricker; 15 great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Bias; brother, Allen (Wanda) Headrick; brother-in-law, Bud Mills; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Jack Riggs and Robert Jarnagin. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, July 12, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Greg Jones and Rev. Kenny Shinlever officiating. The family will gather 10:15 AM on Saturday at Bridges Funeral Home and proceed to Roseberry Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. Pallbearers: Jason Caldwell, Brad Headrick, Chad Headrick, Scott Qualls, Ricky Fielden, Butch Headrick, and Ted Mills. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Food Pantry at Roseberry Baptist Church. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 12 to July 13, 2019