|
|
Samantha Lynn Brooks
Samantha Lynn Brooks, Age 45, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She is survived by her two Sons, Isaiah & Tyler Hackworth; her Parents, Dave & Joy Brooks; Sister and Brother in Law, Beth & Lee Kirkland, Brother, James Brooks; Nieces, Sarah, Emily, Maggie & Kaylee and many friends and family.
Family will receive friends/family at North Acres Baptist Church, 5803 Millertown Pike, Knoxville, Tn 37924 on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM. Service immediately following visitation.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020