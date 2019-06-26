|
|
Samantha Nicole Yerkes
Farragut - Samantha Nicole Yerkes, age 24 of Farragut, Tennessee, passed away June 22, 2019. She was born April 3, 1995 at Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego, California, the daughter of Jeff Yerkes and Virginia Pritchett. Samantha attended Farragut schools and was a 2013 graduate of Farragut High School. She was also a member of the track team and competed in the 400 meter and 800 meter races. Samantha attended Faith Promise Church in Hardin Valley.
She gave her life to Christ and followed in believers baptism on August 14, 2016.
Preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Jeanne Yerkes and maternal step-father, Clinton Hall.
She is survived by her father, Jeff Yerkes; mother and step-father, Virginia "Ginger" Pritchett and Chuck Pritchett; brothers, Jacob Yerkes and Robby Yerkes; maternal grandmother, Virginia Hall, all of Lenoir City; paternal grandfather, Vito Greco and wife, Colleen of Prescott, AZ; paternal grandfather, Mac Yerkes and wife, Geri of Clearwater, FL; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 29th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the Click Funeral Home chapel. Graveside services will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Lenoir City. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 26, 2019