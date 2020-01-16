|
|
Sami Butros Natour
Knoxville - Surrounded by family, Sami Butros Natour passed away at home on the evening of January 14, 2020 in Knoxville, Tennessee at the age of 86. He was born in Ramallah Palestine on March 1, 1933. Sami joined his father in the states in 1953 where they worked hard to make a better life for their family. He later traveled home and married his wife Abla in 1956. He then came back and settled in Arlington, VA. In 1972 along with his brothers, Samir and Naji moved the Knoxville, owned, and operated the Copper Kettle Restaurant. A big man with few words, he was most happy when he was spending time with his family especially during holidays. Sami was preceded in death by his parents, Butros and Mudallaleh Natour, his beloved sister, Sumaih and brother-in-law George Muhawi of Ramallah. Sami is survived by his wife of 64 years, Abla (Shatarah) Natour, his sons and spouses, Peter and Rita, Basel and Mervet, Bassam and Manal, his daughter Vivian and son-in-law Bassam Abdel-nour. Sami is survived by 10 of his grandchildren. Sami is also survived by his brothers, Samir and his wife, Mary, Naji and his wife Abla. Pallbearers are his grandchildren, Sami, Michael, Fadi, Joey, Mark, Cameron, Rami, Tony, Christina and Grace. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to All Saints Catholic Church or St. George Greek Orthodox Church. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5-7pm at Berry Highland Memorial. Funeral Services will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11am with Burial to follow at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery. Family and friends may share condolences at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020