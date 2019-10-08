Services
Knoxville - Sammy Franklin Graham, age 53 of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord and his mom on October 4, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Graham; brother, Junior Graham; and sister, Katherine Wood. He is survived by his wife Tonya White; sons, James Hatcher, Sam Graham, Wayne Graham, Willie Graham and Michael Graham; several grandchildren; father, Billy Graham, Sr.; sisters, Judy Dyke (Lenard) and Teresa Damewood; brothers, Allen Graham (Ellen), David Graham and Johnny Mack Graham (Melissa). A special thank you to Tonya Brown at Caris Hospice for the care she showed Sammy. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 14th from 5:00-7:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a celebration of life to follow. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019
