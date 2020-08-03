1/1
Sammy Joe Bounds
Knoxville - Sammy Joe Bounds, 70, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, August 1, 2020. Sam was a proud Marine Corp veteran, Vietnam veteran and retired with 23 years devotion to the Corp. Sam also retired from the Knox County District Attorney's office. He is preceded in death by his father Eugene Bounds, mother Laura Bounds, and brother Bobby Bounds. He is survived by his loving wife Sheila, daughter Angie Fields (Brian), sister Anita Kelly (Eddie), grandchildren Samantha Abbott (Andrew), Austin Fields, great-grandchildren Joshua and Natalie Abbott, as well as, many special friends and neighbors. Sam leaves behind and joins many special brothers of the Marine Corp and many special friends from years of enjoyment on the golf course. Sam was a friend to many and will be greatly missed. Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 11:15am Thursday, August 6, 2020, at East TN Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway for an 11:30am committal service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sam's honor to Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, 8376 Fairview Road Lenoir City, TN 37772, or Just Us Marines, 604 Horseshoe Lane Seymour, TN 37865. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
