Samual Hickman
Knoxville - Samual "Sam" Hickman, age 64 of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He will be remembered for his ready smile and friendliness. Sam never met a stranger and will be sorely missed by his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Albert Hickman, infant brother, Earnest Hickman and brother, Lawrence Hickman. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Owens (Mark); granddaughters, Kristina, Lindsey and Courtney; great grandsons Oliver and Noah; sisters, Carolyn French (Clay), Linda Dossett (Donald), Rose Kear (John) and Marcella Hickman; brother, John Hickman; aunt, Marie Owens; uncle, Paul Jones; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel on Thursday, August 8th from 5:00-7:00pm with a service to follow Pastor Bill McCarter officiating. Family and friends will gather at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Friday, August 9th at 10:45am for an 11:00am interment. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 7, 2019