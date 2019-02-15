|
Samuel Branson Hance
Seymour, TN
Samuel Branson Hance, age 70, of Seymour, passed away February 12, 2019. He was born February 6, 1949 and grew up in the Ruggles Ferry- East Knox County community. Sam attended Holston High School and graduated from Carter High School where he enjoyed playing football and baseball. Sam was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church for over 35 years where he was served in the Children's Ministry through the AWANAS program. Preceded in death by parents, George A. and Alice Hance. Sam was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Korea and Vietnam. During his military career he was the recipient of the Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960's Device, Republic of Vietnam Civil Actions Honor Medal First Class Unit Citation, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Unit Citation, National Defense Service Medal, Expert Qualification Badge with Rifle Bar, Sharpshooter Qualification Badge with Rifle Bar, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. He was a licensed insurance agent with United Family Life Insurance Company and was an
accomplished sales representative for Yellow Pages of Tennessee. He was owner and operator of the South Community and Seymour Times newspaper until retirement in 2006. Sam enjoyed boating and fishing, riding his four wheeler and
playing golf. He was an avid pool player. His greatest pastime was spoiling his granddaughter, Mila. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathy Hance; daughter and son-in-law, Azure and Drew Kitts; granddaughter, Mila Kitts; several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, Saturday, February 16, 2019 with a Celebration of Life Service to follow in the chapel of Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Road, Knoxville, TN 37920. Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating. Interment will be at Berry Highland South Cemetery with military honors at the graveside. Arrangements by Berry Highland South Funeral Home. www.berryhighlandsouth.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019