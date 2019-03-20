Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Karns Community Center
6616 Beaver Ridge Rd.
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Samuel Charles Earl (Sam) Strader

Samuel Charles Earl (Sam) Strader Obituary
Samuel (Sam) Charles Earl Strader

Knoxville, TN

Samuel (Sam) Charles Earl Strader, age 23, of Knoxville, TN passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Sam attended Powell High School and was currently working at M&A Supply. Sam and fiancee Audrey will be welcoming their son early April. He was looking forward to this day. Sam was always the one to "DO BIG THANGS" and will be truly missed by all. Proceeded in death by grandfather Charles Ray Strader Sr., grandmother Karen S. Scarbrough, and several aunts and uncles. Survived by his loving fiancee Audrey Cowan and unborn son Samuel Ray Strader; dad, Charles R. Strader (Tiffany) and mom, Buffy Vick; sisters, Cheyenne Vick, Sherri (Anthony) Messer and Paige Strader, brother, Brock Wilson; papaw John (Kathy) Strader; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, Maddie, Kaylyn, Amyia; nephews Hunter and Major, in-laws and many friends. The family currently has a Go Fund Me page online. Celebration of Life Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at the Karns Community Center, 6616 Beaver Ridge Rd. Knoxville, Tn 37931. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019
