Samuel Charles Talbott II
Knoxville, TN
Samuel Charles Talbott II age 42 passed away unexpectedly Monday morning April 15, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Samuel Charles Talbott; daughter, Kaylie Talbott. He is survived by mother, Patty Talbott (Danny Baker); son, Hayden Bailey; sister, Lisa Armentrout; nieces, Alyssa Hawkins (Brandon) and Abby Armentrout; great-nephew, Dalton Hawkins; special friend, Tandy Vanzant; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Sammy was a graduate of Horace Maynard High School. Like his father, he never met a stranger and made friends everywhere he went. However, he also struggled with addiction, which largely directed the course of his life over the past 25 years. He was very loved by his family, especially his mother, who was loyal to him to the end. He will be missed by friends and family, but we know he is finally at peace and playing corn hole or darts as often as he can find a game. The family will receive friends at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel Monday from 5:00-7:00 PM with a service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Jimbo Duncan officiating. In lieu of flowers tax-deductible donations can be made to Transitional Recovery Residence for Sevier County PO Box 5462 Sevierville,TN 37864. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019