Mohawk - Samuel D. Mays, A.K.A. "Sambo" age 59 of Mohawk, TN was called home by the Lord on September 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He loved to watch his Tennessee Vols, play golf, go to casino's and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Sam was employed by UCOR at X-10 and prior to that he worked at Kingston Steam Plant by Union Local #270, which he was a proud member for over 20 years. Sam was a very loving and giving person and will be greatly missed by his family. "Fly High and Rest in Peace Papaw Sambo". Sam was born in Dayton, TN on March 28, 1961 to parents, Ralph and Virginia Mays who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Glenn and Tony Mays. Survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Deborah Mays; daughters, April Jackson and husband, Mike and Sharon Hinkle; 5 grandchildren: Jacob Jackson and his fiancee', Shyanna Baldwin, Vincent Hinkle, Andrew Jackson and fiancee', Krista Combs, Brent Hinkle and his fiancee', Cassidy Trivett, Makaila Jackson and her fiancé, Dale Reed; 3 great-grandchildren, Jayden Hinkle, Saphira Jackson "His Little Angel", and Colton Jackson; brothers and sisters and their spouses: George and Betty Mays of Sweetwater, Mary Brown of Aurora, IN, Jim and Jane Poole of Soddy Daisy, Jessie and Janie Salyers of Kingston; many nieces, nephews and special friends including family friend of 15 years, Bryon Jones. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 12th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. A Celebration of his Life will follow at 7 p.m. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com