Samuel D. Sharpe, Sr.
Knoxville - Samuel D. Sharpe, Sr. age 81 of Knoxville, TN passed away Saturday June 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday June 18, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Sharpe family and invites you to sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.