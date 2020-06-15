Sam was a wonderful friend. Our Sunday School class and the church choir will not be the same without his gentle spirit and smile. You could always count on him to ask great questions, give his thoughts on the discussion, and entertain us. We loved him! Our prayers are with Carolyn, Sammy, and Shawna during this difficult time.
Darlene and Jon Miller
Samuel Dance Sharpe, Sr.
The spirit of Samuel Dance Sharpe, Sr. flew to Jesus on June 13, 2020 at 10:30pm, also there to welcome him were his father, Samuel Edward Sharpe, and his mother Edith Dance Sharpe.
Sam was born in Knoxville, TN on Christmas Eve, 1938. He grew up in Fountain City, attending Fountain City Grammar School, and Central High School. After graduating, he enlisted in the Army and did a 6-month stint in Ft. Jackson, South Carolina. After returning home he entered UT, graduating in 1962. His first job after graduation was working for HJ Heinz Company stocking baby food and soup in local grocery stores. After leaving HJ Heinz, Sam worked for KCDC, CAC, and Paslode before beginning to work for East Tennessee Children's Hospital and finding his calling as the Human Resources Director, working there until retirement.
While attending Central, Sam met Carolyn Lamora Payne. They married June 13th, 1959. Soon they became parents of a daughter- Shawna Marie, 1963; and a son- Samuel Jr, 1966.
Sam loved sports of all kinds, but especially football and basketball, he was truly a Vol for life. He coached the Pleasant Ridge Mustangs for years as Assistant Head Coach. In the early 1970's the Mountain Madness group met once a year for vacation in Gatlinburg. The Roaches, the Laniers, the Balls, and the Williams along with the Sharpe's, rented a cabin for the week where the men played poker, and the women did crafts and shopped.
Graveside service will be 11am Thursday June 18, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery. A church service will be scheduled at a later date.
The family asks in Lieu of Flowers for donations to be made to East Tennessee Children's Hospital or to a charity of your choice.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.