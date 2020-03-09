Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Samuel Dickson, Knoxville, TN - Samuel Dickson was called home Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was a retiree of Tennessee Valley Authority, Knoxville, TN. He is preceded in death by mother, Ida Belle McClellan, wife, Daisy Arnetta Dickson, daughter, Catha Legreair, and granddaughter, Arnetta Mickler. He is survived by a daughter, Robin Carter; son; Robert Dickson, Atlanta, GA. Grandchildren; Gerald Dunn, Randall and Richard Legreair, Detroit, MI; Tia White-Nwaogwugwu , TX, Robert "PJ" Legreair, Brittany and Rhea Dickson, Atlanta, GA. Ten great-grandchildren; family to include the Bowden and McGhee, families. A host of nieces and nephews. Devoted friends to include Leroy Jones, Bethany Moat, Randy Garner, Howard Turk, Sheila Bragg, Rhonda Mullins, Giovanni Achoe, Heath Teaster, and Lisa Meade; a host of neighbors. There will be a graveside service at the TN VeteransCemetery Rotunda (Lyons View) @ 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
