Samuel Diehl
Spring City - Samuel Eugene Diehl, age 82 of Spring City, formerly of Knoxville, passed away at 9:55 AM Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the family home. He attended Rockwood Church of God of Prophecy. Retired pipefitter local #102, 32nd Mason with Daisy Lodge #706 7 & AM, Scottish Rite Bodies and Kerbela Temple, Chattanooga American Legion #14. Preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters. Survived by wife; Diane Diehl, sons; Jeffrey Diehl, John (Teresa) Diehl, and Michael (Phyllis) Diehl, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother; Clyde Diehl, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 20, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel, with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 PM, Rev. Charles Shepherd officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019