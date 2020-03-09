|
Samuel Donaldson Lyle, Sr.
Knoxville - Samuel Donaldson Lyle, Sr., age 81, of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Samuel attended West High School, Class of 1957 and served as Class Officer. He graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1961 and started Dixie Janitorial Service which became part of South East Service, later known as SSC Service Solutions.
Throughout his life, Samuel demonstrated himself to be a man of strong Christian faith and high integrity. Samuel was a long time member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church and later West Hills Presbyterian Church
He was preceded in death by his parents, S.R. and Elinor Lyle; sister, Ellen Collins and husband, Robert.
Samuel is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 61 years, Patricia Pratt Lyle; children, Samuel D. Lyle, Jr. (Lea), William R. Lyle (Laura), Benjamin P. Lyle (Nancy), Bradley S. Lyle (Sarah), Elisabeth Scott (Patrick); twelve grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sister, Rachel Hambright; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Special thanks to Deane Hill Place for their love and care.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. The funeral service will be held the following day at noon with a procession to Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1:00 pm interment, Rev. William R. Lyle officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Samuel's name may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020