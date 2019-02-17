|
Samuel Earl Wilson
Acworth, GA
WILSON, SAMUEL EARL of Acworth, GA, age 72 passed away February 13, 2019. He graduated from Fulton High School and The University of Tennessee. He was a lifelong Volunteer fan. As a licensed International Customs Broker, he was employed with Hanson Shipping Agency. A dedicated family man, he is survived by his wife Tandy, children Kristen (Donnie) Rollins, Eric (Jo), and Robert (Beth); 4 Grandchildren; sister Anna (Harold) Curtis. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph Earl and Della Hickman Wilson; siblings Christine, Robert and Helen.
Celebration of life will be at 815 North 4th Avenue, Knoxville, February 18, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. The graveside service will be February 19, 2019 at 2pm, East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 John Sevier Hwy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Samuel E. Wilson Scholarship Fund, email: [email protected]
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019