Samuel Ennis Sentell
Maryville - Samuel Ennis "Senti" Sentell, age 93, of Maryville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday evening, July 24th, 2019. Senti was the last surviving of eight brothers and sisters and a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, brother, father, uncle, grandfather, granduncle, great-grandfather, and great-granduncle. Senti was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Flo Woodby Sentell, and his parents, Claude McKenzie Sentell, Sr. and Ella Mae Long Sentell. He is survived by his children, Gerald D. Sentell and wife Chutharat "Eade" Sentell of Alcoa, TN, and Glenda Sentell Jordan of Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Gerald D. Sentell Jr., Gregory D. Sentell, Regina Sentell Black, Floyd Mark Rinehart, Gerina Sentell Booth, and Matthew A. Rinehart; and nine great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 followed by a celebration of life at 3:00 p.m. at Smith Trinity Chapel with Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating. Family and friends will gather at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery on Bethel Church Road in Townsend, TN for graveside service and burial. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2019