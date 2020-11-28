Samuel Eugene (Sam) Davis
Knoxville - Davis, Samuel Eugene (Sam), age, 84 of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Ft. sanders Regional Medical Center. He was an avid fisherman, and retired from American Bakeries where he served as a local Union President for many years. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Phyllis Ann Davis and daughter, Tracy Burros. He is survived by his daughters, Patricia Dodd (Alex), Elizabeth Davis (Donald); son Victor Hatfield (Christine); grandchildren Jason Hellard, Brian Hellard, Jeremy Justice, Matthew Lomas, Chloe Hatfield and Brandon Burros; Great grandchildren, Tiffany Justice, Kaleigh Hellard, and Joshua Hellard. The family would like to give special Thanks to our Shannondale Family for their compassionate and loving care for our Dad and also a special thanks to the courageous and compassionate Doctors and Nurses at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. Thanks also to all who shared their friendship, love, and music with Sam. Friends may call at their convenience from 9-5:00 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel followed by receiving of friends from 6-7:00 pm. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. Due to current health issues masks and social distancing will be required. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery for an11:00 am graveside Service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
