1/1
Samuel Eugene (Sam) Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Eugene (Sam) Davis

Knoxville - Davis, Samuel Eugene (Sam), age, 84 of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Ft. sanders Regional Medical Center. He was an avid fisherman, and retired from American Bakeries where he served as a local Union President for many years. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Phyllis Ann Davis and daughter, Tracy Burros. He is survived by his daughters, Patricia Dodd (Alex), Elizabeth Davis (Donald); son Victor Hatfield (Christine); grandchildren Jason Hellard, Brian Hellard, Jeremy Justice, Matthew Lomas, Chloe Hatfield and Brandon Burros; Great grandchildren, Tiffany Justice, Kaleigh Hellard, and Joshua Hellard. The family would like to give special Thanks to our Shannondale Family for their compassionate and loving care for our Dad and also a special thanks to the courageous and compassionate Doctors and Nurses at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. Thanks also to all who shared their friendship, love, and music with Sam. Friends may call at their convenience from 9-5:00 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel followed by receiving of friends from 6-7:00 pm. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. Due to current health issues masks and social distancing will be required. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery for an11:00 am graveside Service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Calling hours
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved