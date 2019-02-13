Services
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakland Methodist Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Forkner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Franklin (Frank) Forkner Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Samuel Franklin (Frank) Forkner Jr. Obituary
Samuel Franklin (Frank) Forkner, Jr.

Greenback, TN

Forkner, Samuel Franklin, Jr., (Frank), age 81, of Greenback, passed away 4:20 A.M. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his home. He lived on the Montgomery homeplace for years. Owner of Forkner's Landscaping Co. for over 60 years and he loved farming. Survivors, daughter & son-in-law, Remonia & Rick Sparks, Son, Sam Forkner, all of Greenback, Grandchildren & spouses, Katelyn & Jake Kagley, Clay & Morgan Sparks, Joy of his life & Papa's "little skunk", great-granddaughter, Laney Grace Sparks, Sister, Martha Carrington, Brother & sister-in-law, David & Judith Forkner, all of Maryville, Former spouse, Sherry Forkner, Vonore, Several nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Samuel Franklin Forkner, Sr. & Mary Montgomery Forkner. We would like to say a "special thanks" to the Blount Memorial Hospital Hospice & Palliative Care and to Dr. John Ingram, III at East Tenn. Medical Group. Funeral 7 P.M. Friday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Tommy Self officiating. Interment 11 A.M. Saturday, Oakland Methodist Cemetery, Rev. Timothy Hankins officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oakland Methodist Church General Fund, 234 Trigonia Rd., Greenback, TN 37742. Family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Friday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.