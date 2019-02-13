|
|
Samuel Franklin (Frank) Forkner, Jr.
Greenback, TN
Forkner, Samuel Franklin, Jr., (Frank), age 81, of Greenback, passed away 4:20 A.M. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his home. He lived on the Montgomery homeplace for years. Owner of Forkner's Landscaping Co. for over 60 years and he loved farming. Survivors, daughter & son-in-law, Remonia & Rick Sparks, Son, Sam Forkner, all of Greenback, Grandchildren & spouses, Katelyn & Jake Kagley, Clay & Morgan Sparks, Joy of his life & Papa's "little skunk", great-granddaughter, Laney Grace Sparks, Sister, Martha Carrington, Brother & sister-in-law, David & Judith Forkner, all of Maryville, Former spouse, Sherry Forkner, Vonore, Several nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Samuel Franklin Forkner, Sr. & Mary Montgomery Forkner. We would like to say a "special thanks" to the Blount Memorial Hospital Hospice & Palliative Care and to Dr. John Ingram, III at East Tenn. Medical Group. Funeral 7 P.M. Friday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Tommy Self officiating. Interment 11 A.M. Saturday, Oakland Methodist Cemetery, Rev. Timothy Hankins officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oakland Methodist Church General Fund, 234 Trigonia Rd., Greenback, TN 37742. Family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Friday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019