Samuel H. Sensabaugh III

Samuel H. Sensabaugh III Obituary
Samuel H. Sensabaugh III

Knoxville, TN

Samuel H. Sensabaugh III, age 69, of Knoxville, went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was a member of Gunntown Christian Church. Samuel was a brick mason and cement finisher. He was a loving father, brother, and friend to many.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Sensabaugh, II and Louise Sensabaugh; two brothers; and grandparents.

Samuel is survived by his loving sons, Darrell, Reggie, and Michael; sisters, Katheryn Benson, Dena and Jeff Stokes, and Regina Sensabaugh; brother, Robert Sensabaugh; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 12:00 pm till 1:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville . The funeral ceremony will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Roy Charles officiating. The graveside service will follow on Wednesday at Manuel Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2019
