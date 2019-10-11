|
Samuel Hammer
Dandridge - S.M. (Sam) Hammer, Jr., age 71 of Dandridge, TN passed away Thursday evening, October 10, 2019 at his home. He was a member of the Rocky Point Baptist Church and the Brazelton Lodge # 190 and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Sam was retired from Berkline and worked at Jeffery Chain and loved farming with his cousin, Mike Hammer.
He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel (Jean) Hammer, Sr.; mother, Faye (Virgil) Flickinger; sisters, Theresa Antol and Lori Baker; grandparents, Paul and Nellie Hammer and K.W. and Georgia Miller; uncle, James Hammer; aunt, Jo Miller; niece, Brooke Stanley. He is survived by his wife, Audrey Hammer; daughter, Cynthia (Steve) Gardner; granddaughters, Nikki Walker and Lindsey Gardner; uncles, Francis (Mary Sue) Hammer, Benton (Edna) Hammer and Jack Miller; aunt, Jean Hammer; cousins, Mike (Teena) Hammer, Gail (Mike) Woody, Jimmy, Paul, Andy (Reena) Hammer, Alan (Gail), Steven (Brandi), and Richard (Marcia) Hammer, Jack (Amanda) Miller, Jr. Paul (Bruce) Brannon; sister-in-law Barbara (Allan) Underwood; brother-in-law, Randy (Karen) Breeding; several nieces and nephews and special friends, Judy Russell of Colorado, Richard Donahoo of Dandridge and all others that his smile and kindness touched. The family extends a special thank you to all the staff of Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to "Quilts of Valor"c/o Kathleen Van Orsdel, 153 Scenic View Dr., Talbott, TN 37877. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019, 7:00pm at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ross Woody and Rev. John Fultz officiating. Interment graveside services with Military Honors will be Monday 11:00am at Dandridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday from 4:00 to 7:00 at FARRAR FUNERAL HOME, DANDRIDGE, TN
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019