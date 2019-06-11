|
|
Samuel Jackson
Louisville - Samuel "Sam" L. Jackson, age 70 of Louisville, passed away, June 6, 2019 at Park West Hospital.
Born to Robert and Ruby Jackson December 20, 1948.
Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Ruby Jackson, sister, Mary Upton and nephews, Jimmy Cannon and Colin Jackson.
Survived by son, Kevin (Deanna) Jackson; daughter, Alicia Jackson; brothers James (Elizabeth) Wood and Robert (Joyce) Jackson; sister, Connie (Walter) Patrick; five granddaughters and one great granddaughter; devoted cousins, Jack (Peggy)Young and Joe Jackson; a host of nieces and nephews; special friends, David and April Carter.
Special thanks to Park West Hospital, Select Speciality Hospital and West Hills Health and Rehab.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 11 to June 12, 2019