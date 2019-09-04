Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
Samuel Joseph Brown

Samuel Joseph Brown Obituary
Samuel Joseph Brown

Lenoir City - Samuel Joseph Brown, age 34 of Lenoir City passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. Sam was a 2003 graduate of Lenoir City High School. He loved all of his family, especially his two daughters. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Edna Brown, Ray and Reba Williams and Mamaw, Faye Brown Price. He is survived by his daughters, Brylee Brown and Raelyn Brown; parents, Danny and Rose Brown; the sweetheart of his life, Amanda Davis; brother, Bill Brown; sister, Mattie Moran and husband, Fabian; nephew, Brooklyn Brown; nieces, Sasha Bryan and Destiney Brown; aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 6th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 9:30 Saturday morning at the funeral home and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 10 a.m. graveside services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Celebrate Recovery in Lenoir City. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019
