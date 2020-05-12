|
|
Samuel Joseph Stevens
Knoxville - Samuel Joseph "Bubba" Stevens, age 34, of South Knoxville, flew to the arms of Jesus on May 5, 2020. He was a graduate of Union County High School and played football for South Doyle and Union County High School. He was an accomplished brick mason. Preceded in death by father, John Edgar Stevens. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by mother, Julia Stevens; sisters, Mary Wayman, Tonya Dixon, Becky Stevens; brothers, Eddie (Amie) Stevens, Jonathan (Kara) and William Thomas "Tommy" Stevens; special friend, Ray Loveday and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 3 PM, Friday, May 15, 2020 at New Prospect Presbyterian Cemetery. Rev. Gerry Anders officiating. Arrangements by Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920. Online condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 12 to May 14, 2020