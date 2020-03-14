Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Samuel L. Cannon


1943 - 2020
Samuel L. Cannon Obituary
Samuel L. Cannon

Lenoir City - Samuel L. Cannon, age 76 of Lenoir City passed away on March 14, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith. Sam was a Vietnam Veteran and a retired truck driver. Best of all Sam was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Preceded in death by his wife, Pat Cannon; parents, Clarence F. Cannon and Rosa Bell Cannon Hubbard; stepfather, W. T. "Red" Hubbard; brothers, Fred Cannon and Tom Cannon; sisters, June Coley and Mary Ruth Davis.

Survivors include his daughters, Michelle Cannon, and Heather Willis and husband, Billy; grandchildren: Tyler, Whitney (Jacob), Sydney, Kyle, Shannon, Bubba, and Kara (Will); siblings: Rose Palmer, Sue Bright (Douglas), Gene Cannon (Martha), Odie Hubbard (Datha) and Nell Stalsworth; loving companion, Hilda Wright; many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Memorial services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Shane Grayson officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
