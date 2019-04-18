|
Samuel Lee Hitson
Strawberry Plains, TN
Samuel Lee Hitson passed April 15, 2019. He finally got his legs back and a set of wings.Lived at 920 old dandridge hwy
strawberry plains tenn. He survived by mother, Brenda Lee Hitson; father, Anthony Lee Hitson; son, Hunter Cole Noah; grandmother, Martha Jones; aunt, Stephanie Seaton; lots of
cousins, nieces, and nephews. Services are at Mynatts on broadway 865- 688-2331 thur April 18 from 530 to 630.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2019