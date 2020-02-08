|
Samuel Leon Carrier
Knoxville ->Samuel Leon Carrier, beloved husband of 70 years to Barbara Carrier, left this earthly world to be with his precious Lord and Savior at 7:47 a.m. on February 7th, 2020. He was a faithful member of Hope Fellowship Church of Knoxville and a member for 65 years of the Bright Hope Masonic Lodge. He was a veteran of the Korean War and was a retiree of Northfolk Southern Railway. He loved serving in the elections for the city of Knoxville for over 60 years. He also leaves behind his two beloved daughters, Sandee Peck (Gregg) and Donna Reynolds (Phil), adored grandchildren Adam Fielden (Lauren), Ashlee Fielden, Haylee Marshall (Steven), Meredith Crabtree (Jason), and Rachel Reynolds, great-grandchildren, Joshua, Jackson, and Peyton Fielden, Addison Collins, Charlee Marshall, JP Crabtree, and soon to be Jack William Crabtree. Also, brother-in-laws Paul Corum (Linda), Arlin Corum, and sister Catherine Hale, and a host of adored nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Monday with a Masonic Service at 6 p.m. and the funeral service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN 37918. Reverend Jim Millirons will officiate. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 a.m. for the 11:00 a.m. Tuesday graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jason Crabtree, Adam Fielden, Phil Reynolds, Gregg Peck, Joshua Fielden, and Jackson Fielden. Honorary Pallbearer will be Steven Marshall. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com..
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020