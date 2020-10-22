Samuel Lyle
Boyd's Creek - Samuel "Sam" J. Lyle of Boyd's Creek TN went to be with his Lord on October 15, 2020 after a courageous five-year battle with cancer. He passed peacefully while hospitalized at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN with his brother-in-law (John Plummer) and nephew (Paul Plummer) at his side. Sam was the son of Joe and Pauline Lyle, born on May 17, 1949. He was a graduate of Jonesville High School (Jonesville, VA), the University of Tennessee and the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine. In 1977 he established Seymour Veterinary Clinic where he faithfully served the large and small animal veterinary needs of Seymour and the surrounding counties for 38 years before selling the practice in late 2016. Through those years he mentored countless numbers of individuals interested in veterinary medicine, including both his nephew (Paul Plummer) and niece (Amy Plummer Weatherly) both of whom currently practice veterinary medicine. His honest care and compassion for the patients and clients he served was inspiring and his legacy in the Seymour community continues in those clients he loved so much. After retirement, Sam enjoyed farming with his brother-in-law John, working with the Friends of Seymour Library on recording the history of Boyd's Creek, and participating in events at Seymour United Methodist Church.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Pauline Lyle; and sister, Maxine Lyle Plummer.
He is survived by his uncle, Jim Lyle; nephew, Paul Plummer and family (wife Cassi and children McKindry, Roland Joseph, Caleb, Josiah and Micaiah); niece, Amy Plummer Weatherly and husband Chris; and brother-in-law, John Plummer and his long-time love, Kay Wilde.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation are encouraged to make those to either Seymour United Methodist Church, 107 Simmons Rd, Seymour, TN 3786, (865) 573-9711 or Friends of the Seymour Library, 137 W. Macon Lane, Seymour, TN 37865, (865)-573-0728.
Services are private due to Covid-19 precautions, however a public celebration of life will be planned and announced for some time in 2021. Sam is interred at Shiloh Memorial Cemetery in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
.