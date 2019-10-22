|
Samuel McBride
Chattanooga - Mr. Samuel W. McBride, 86, of Chattanooga, passed away at his residence on Monday, October 21, 2019. Sam was the son of the late Bessie Fay Wilson and her late husband, Millard Reece Sr. Millard owned and operated Reece Café in Chattanooga, and Sam worked in his dad's café as a pie deliverer. He was the football manager and graduated from Tennessee School For The Deaf in 1954. He was the student printer of the Viking and was a member of the Student Lions Club. Sam was chosen to sign the Valedictory speech at his graduation.
Sam established and was a charter member of the Knoxville Center for the Deaf, the Chattanooga Center for the Deaf, Deaf-Blind, and Hard of Hearing. He served as President of the Tennessee Association of the Deaf and was on the Board for FRAT.
He was the owner of Knoxville Devices and Services. They provided interpreter services and Sam reworked old teletypewriter machines to be used as telephones by the deaf. Sam enjoyed teaching sign language and his mission in life was always to help others.
He retired from Knoxville News Sentinel as a printer and also worked as a printer for the Chattanooga Times-Freepress.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Scott R. McBride and sister, Marylin McBride Ramsden Ledbetter.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Dorris Blair Hall McBride; sister, Sylvia Reece Moore Jackson of Franklin, TN; brother, Millard B. Reece Jr. (Mary Jane) of Tellico Plains, TN; daughter, Alice McBride Lowe of Knoxville, TN; Ann McBride White (Donnie ) of Clinton, TN; Amanda McBride (Amy) of Sarasota, FL; daughter, Grace Ann McBride of Claxton, TN; son, J.B. Hall (Cari Elizabeth) of Seatle, WA; son, Jeff H. Hall (Julia) of Signal Mountain, TN; Jeremy Hall (Chris Leach) of Alcoa, TN; Jacob P. Hall of Red Bank, TN; grandchildren, Zach Hall, Emma Hall, Mitchell Hall, Max Hall, Dallas Lowe, Leslie White, and Jamie White; and several great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 26th from 1 pm - 3 pm at Chattanooga Funeral Home North Chapel, Hixson. The funeral will be in the funeral home chapel at 3 pm on Saturday with Minister David Schonhoff of Central Church of Christ and Minister Johnny Owens of Rivermont Church of Christ officiating. There will be a eulogy by Sam's son, Jacob P. Hall and a eulogy by Lynn White, a friend of the Deaf Community. Interpreters for the service will be Darwin Asque and Linda Lawson. Pallbearers will include grandsons and nephews. Interment will follow the services in Hamilton Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Knoxville Center For the Deaf or to Chattanooga Center For the Deaf, Deaf-Blind and Hard of Hearing in Sam's honor.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019