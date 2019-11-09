|
Samuel "Jaybo" McGinnis, Jr.
Washburn - Samuel "Jaybo" McGinnis, Jr. - age 62 of Washburn, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. He was a member of Beech Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Jaybo drove a truck for over 30 years and enjoyed riding horses, especially with his son, Shawn.
Jaybo is preceded in death by his father, Samuel McGinnis. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Stephenie McGinnis; step daughter, Joy (Chuck) Beeler; step grandchildren, Hunter and Haven Beeler all of Washburn; mother, Billie Faye (Gordon) Satterfield of Washburn; brothers, Rick (Cindy) McGinnis of Washburn and Jerry "Peanut" (Lori) McGinnis of Summerville, South Carolina; sisters, Debbie (Jerry) Welch of Bean Station and Pam (Ray) Hefner of Washburn; special friend, Judy Cozine of Bulls Gap; as well as several nieces, nephews and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00- 9:00 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Clifton Wilmoth and Reverend Chuck Beeler officiating. Music will be provided by Wendell Sturgill and Anita Harrell. Interment will follow in Thomas Acuff Cemetery, located on Jaybo's property. Serving as pallbearers, Rick Coffey, Terry Hensley, Perry Collins, Greg Combs, Hunter Beeler and Marty Seals; honorary pallbearers, brothers, Rick and Jerry "Peanut" McGinnis. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Jaybo McGinnis. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019