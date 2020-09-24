Samuel Melvin Browder
Knoxville - Samuel Melvin Browder passed away peacefully at his beloved home by the creek on September 23, 2020, at the age of 93. The only child of Joe H. Browder and Lona McCall (McGarr), Sam was born on August 15, 1927 in the Wheat Community of Roane County.
He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Leinhard ("Lynn") Matthes Browder; son, Carl M. Browder; and parents, Joe H. Browder and Lona McCall (McGarr). He was also preceded by his beloved step mother Ruth S. Browder, and special aunt Ruth Plyman.
Survivors include sons, Samuel M. Browder, Jr. and wife, Nancy of Stuart, Florida; Joe H. Browder II and wife, Mary Beth of Knoxville, Tennessee; and John F. Browder and wife, Janene of Knoxville, Tennessee. Grandchildren, Jacqueline Chaffee of Falls Church, Virginia; David Browder of Knoxville, Tennessee; Michael Browder of Denver, Colorado; Laura Browder Krantz of Greensboro, North Carolina; Matthew Browder of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Alex Browder of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Cayman and Carly Browder of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Great grandchildren, Caroline and Alexandra Chaffee of Falls Church, Virginia.
Born just before the Great Depression and coming of age during World War II, Sam grew up quickly and to enlisted in the Navy at the age of only 17. He bravely served in the Pacific Theater during WWII. Following the war, Sam found himself stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, where he was lucky enough to meet the absolute love of his life, Lynn Matthes. Knowing that he had found the woman with whom he would spend his life, Sam returned to Tennessee, where he was shortly joined by Lynn, so they could both complete their undergraduate education at UT and begin their lives together.
Sam had an active and colorful career at UT, where he and his best friend (and soon-to-be best man), Howard Baker were both brothers of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. Majoring in business, Sam spent his college years honing his skills and making lifelong friends. Sam and Lynn were married in 1950 and they soon began their family. At that time Sam also joined the family business, Harriman Oil Company. Under Sam's industrious leadership, the company grew to become one of the largest Shell Oil distributors in the country. Sam was also engaged in an array of other industries, including banking, automotive dealerships, real estate, and commercial development. He was a staunch believer in the value of education and enthusiastically supported UT. He was also instrumental in the founding of Roane State Community College. Always one for adventure, Sam held his pilot's license for over fifty years and was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman.
Sam and Lynn were inseparable during their almost fifty-six years of marriage. They travelled extensively. They enjoyed weekly rounds of golf together, along with an active social and family life. Sam remained a member of St John's Episcopal Cathedral.
Sam was forever proud of raising four Eagle Scouts and watching his sons grow up and have families of their own. He was a wonderful, devoted husband and a beloved father and grandfather. He loved a perfectly prepared, rare steak, attending Tennessee football games, and taking his grandchildren to breakfast on Saturday mornings. His last years were quiet ones spent at home, where he adored frequent visits from family and friends.
The Browder family would like to thank the dedicated caregivers who were such a part of his life in later years: Carolyn, Irvin, Peggy, Lisa, Alan, Mary and others who made his life more enjoyable.
Due to the complicated current times, the immediate family will will gather for a memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Sam to St John's Episcopal Cathedral, 413 Cumberland Ave., Knoxville, TN 37902.
Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. www.rosemortuary.com