1/1
Samuel Melvin Browder
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Melvin Browder

Knoxville - Samuel Melvin Browder passed away peacefully at his beloved home by the creek on September 23, 2020, at the age of 93. The only child of Joe H. Browder and Lona McCall (McGarr), Sam was born on August 15, 1927 in the Wheat Community of Roane County.

He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Leinhard ("Lynn") Matthes Browder; son, Carl M. Browder; and parents, Joe H. Browder and Lona McCall (McGarr). He was also preceded by his beloved step mother Ruth S. Browder, and special aunt Ruth Plyman.

Survivors include sons, Samuel M. Browder, Jr. and wife, Nancy of Stuart, Florida; Joe H. Browder II and wife, Mary Beth of Knoxville, Tennessee; and John F. Browder and wife, Janene of Knoxville, Tennessee. Grandchildren, Jacqueline Chaffee of Falls Church, Virginia; David Browder of Knoxville, Tennessee; Michael Browder of Denver, Colorado; Laura Browder Krantz of Greensboro, North Carolina; Matthew Browder of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Alex Browder of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Cayman and Carly Browder of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Great grandchildren, Caroline and Alexandra Chaffee of Falls Church, Virginia.

Born just before the Great Depression and coming of age during World War II, Sam grew up quickly and to enlisted in the Navy at the age of only 17. He bravely served in the Pacific Theater during WWII. Following the war, Sam found himself stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, where he was lucky enough to meet the absolute love of his life, Lynn Matthes. Knowing that he had found the woman with whom he would spend his life, Sam returned to Tennessee, where he was shortly joined by Lynn, so they could both complete their undergraduate education at UT and begin their lives together.

Sam had an active and colorful career at UT, where he and his best friend (and soon-to-be best man), Howard Baker were both brothers of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. Majoring in business, Sam spent his college years honing his skills and making lifelong friends. Sam and Lynn were married in 1950 and they soon began their family. At that time Sam also joined the family business, Harriman Oil Company. Under Sam's industrious leadership, the company grew to become one of the largest Shell Oil distributors in the country. Sam was also engaged in an array of other industries, including banking, automotive dealerships, real estate, and commercial development. He was a staunch believer in the value of education and enthusiastically supported UT. He was also instrumental in the founding of Roane State Community College. Always one for adventure, Sam held his pilot's license for over fifty years and was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman.

Sam and Lynn were inseparable during their almost fifty-six years of marriage. They travelled extensively. They enjoyed weekly rounds of golf together, along with an active social and family life. Sam remained a member of St John's Episcopal Cathedral.

Sam was forever proud of raising four Eagle Scouts and watching his sons grow up and have families of their own. He was a wonderful, devoted husband and a beloved father and grandfather. He loved a perfectly prepared, rare steak, attending Tennessee football games, and taking his grandchildren to breakfast on Saturday mornings. His last years were quiet ones spent at home, where he adored frequent visits from family and friends.

The Browder family would like to thank the dedicated caregivers who were such a part of his life in later years: Carolyn, Irvin, Peggy, Lisa, Alan, Mary and others who made his life more enjoyable.

Due to the complicated current times, the immediate family will will gather for a memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Sam to St John's Episcopal Cathedral, 413 Cumberland Ave., Knoxville, TN 37902.

Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. www.rosemortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved