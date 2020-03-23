|
Samuel Newman
Knoxville - Samuel "Sam" C. Newman age 81 of Knoxville passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. He worked 40 plus years in the sporting goods business, with Athletic House, Adidas and Russell Athletic. He was an active member of Emerald Avenue United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by parents, James and Owanna Newman, brother, Alton and Eddie Newman. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Sue (Barlow); his daughters: Cathy and Amy, grandchildren: Brittany, Chip, Mari and Jaide; great grandchildren: Mason, Emilia and Ethan; sister, Mary Jo and many other beautiful and dear family members and friends. For those who wish, with current events, family and friends may sign the book from 9 am Thursday, March 26, 2020 until 6 pm at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel. There will be a Celebration of Life service at 6 pm with Rev. Dennis Loy and Rev. Robert Bean officiating. A private graveside service will be held at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020