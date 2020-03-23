Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Newman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Newman Obituary
Samuel Newman

Knoxville - Samuel "Sam" C. Newman age 81 of Knoxville passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. He worked 40 plus years in the sporting goods business, with Athletic House, Adidas and Russell Athletic. He was an active member of Emerald Avenue United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by parents, James and Owanna Newman, brother, Alton and Eddie Newman. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Sue (Barlow); his daughters: Cathy and Amy, grandchildren: Brittany, Chip, Mari and Jaide; great grandchildren: Mason, Emilia and Ethan; sister, Mary Jo and many other beautiful and dear family members and friends. For those who wish, with current events, family and friends may sign the book from 9 am Thursday, March 26, 2020 until 6 pm at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel. There will be a Celebration of Life service at 6 pm with Rev. Dennis Loy and Rev. Robert Bean officiating. A private graveside service will be held at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -