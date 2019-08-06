|
|
Samuel Rogers Marcum, Sr.
Knoxville - Samuel Rogers Marcum, Sr., age 94, went with the Lord on August 3rd, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was a long-time member of the Knoxville First Church of the Nazarene. Sam served in the U.S. Army, 2nd Armored Division, 66th Armored Regiment, 702 Tank Destroyer Battalion from 04/1943-12/1945. He received a Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, Normandy Battle Star, Rhineland Battle Start, World War II Victory Medal, Belgian Fourragere, European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon, and 5 Battle Stars. Sam also was a long-time employee with Magnavox Corporation as a security guard in Jefferson City, Tennessee. Sam was preceded in death by the love of his life, Betty whom were married 68 years, his parents James and Callie Marcum; and 10 siblings. Sam is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Sam Jr. and Midge; grandchildren, Justin (Jodi) Marcum and Katie (Jason) Clark; great-grandchildren, Rylan Marcum, Peyton Marcum, Brayden Clark and Kaitlyn Clark, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:30 PM Wednesday at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, immediately followed by a celebration of Samuel's life with Pastor Eddie Chasteen, and Pastor Sherry Lenderman officiating. Interment will be held 11:00 AM Thursday at Highland Memorial Cemetery, 4401 Sutherland Avenue. Full Military Honors will be presented by East Tennessee State Veterans' Honor Guard. The family requests that in lieu of flowers; please make a contribution in Samuel's name to Knoxville First Church of Nazarene, 538 Vanosdale Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019