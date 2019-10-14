|
Samuel Rule "Sam" Coley III
Knoxville - Samuel Rule "Sam" Coley III, age 80, of the Hardin Valley Community, Knoxville went to be with his Heavenly Father early Monday morning, October 14, 2019.
Sam was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He retired from KUB after 32 years of service as a lineman. Sam was a loving husband and father and what he enjoyed most in life was being with his family and friends
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Coley; daughter, Melissa Coley; sisters, Joan Schwarzenberg and Sarah Touliatos; several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Marietta Cemetery for graveside services with Rev. Don Hubbard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019