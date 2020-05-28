Rev. Sanders Kenneth Whaley
Rockford - Rev. Sanders Kenneth Whaley, age 90, of Rockford met his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family members after a courageous battle with cancer. Sanders was a member of Madison Avenue Baptist Church and a retired ordained Baptist Minister for over 50 years. He served in the US Army during 1951-1952 with the #393 Field Artillery Battalion and was a graduate of Sevier County High School Class of 1949. Sanders was a longtime supporter of the Tennessee Volunteers, enjoyed the ministry of Billy Graham and served as a salvation counselor during the 1970 Knoxville Crusade. His love for Jesus led many to Christ during his years as a pastor in Maryville and Knoxville area churches. Sanders took such loving care of his family during his lifetime and has left a beautiful everlasting legacy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Della Maples Whaley; parents, Alvin and Bessie Whaley; brothers, Paul, Roy, Cleo, James, Glenn O. and Alvin Jr.; sister, Loretta Smelcer and numerous beloved Pastor Friends.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory: daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Danny Roberts, Sandra and Tony O'Mary; grandchildren, Kristen Franklin, Matthew (Katelyn) Roberts, Miriam (Tyler) Smith, Katie (Jesus) Vasconcelos, and Kellie O'Mary; great-grandchildren, Emily, Jackie, Eulalia, Roberto, Mia Grace, and soon to be born Baylor Ace Roberts; sisters-in-law, Beulah Purkey, Delores Maples, and Pat Maples; brother-in-law, Ben Maples; several nieces and nephews; and devoted cat Garfield, who gave many years of companionship. The family wishes to thank the Department of Veterans Affairs for the wonderful medical support and care given to Sanders during his illness and Nurse Mike Massengill and Evan Alderson of Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Madison Avenue Baptist Church, 1918 Madison Ave, Maryville, TN 37804 (865) 982-8785, or the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201, 1 (877) 247-2426.
Funeral services will be held 4:00 PM Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Madison Avenue Baptist Church, 1918 Madison Avenue, Maryville, TN with Dr. Greg Heisler officiating. All family, friends, and church members are encouraged to attend. The family will receive friends 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Madison Avenue Baptist Church prior to the service. A private family interment service will be held at Clarks Grove Cemetery, Maryville. Full military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 104. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 28 to May 29, 2020.