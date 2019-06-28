|
Sandra Brown McKean
Lenoir City - Sandra Brown McKean - age 80 of Lenoir City passed away Thursday morning June 27, 2019 at her home. Sandra was a faithful member of Central United Methodist Church. She was a former state officer with the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs and was formerly active with the Lenoir City Women's Club. Sandra was a volunteer at Ft. Loudoun Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orbin and Mildred Massey Brown and brother, Lynn Brown. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ron McKean; children: Terry Coley (Julia), Gary Coley (Teresa), and Susan Thomas (Mike); 7 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; siblings: Racine Blake, Penny Butler and Terry Brown (Dorothy); many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 30th at Central United Methodist Church in Lenoir City. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Scott Layer and Rev. Audrey Madigan officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UMCO (United Methodist Church Relief Fund) in care of Central United Methodist Church, 301 Hickory Creek Road, Lenoir City, TN 37771. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 28, 2019