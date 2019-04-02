|
Sandra Brummett Martin
Clinton, TN
Sandra Brummett Martin, age 69 of Clinton, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after a long battle with cancer. She was a member of Hillvale Missionary Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Freeman Martin; parents, Warren and Pauline Brummett; brothers, Johnny Brummett, Louis Brummett and Barry Brummett; and sister, Becky Brummett.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Angela Hamby; brother and sister in law, Henry and Barbara Brummett; sisters-in-law, Janet Brummett and Cheryl Brummett; cousin, Shirley Giles.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with services to follow at 7 PM with Rev. Alan Giles officiating. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:45 am for a graveside service at 11 am at Sinking Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019