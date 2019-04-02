Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Brummett Martin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra Brummett Martin Obituary
Sandra Brummett Martin

Clinton, TN

Sandra Brummett Martin, age 69 of Clinton, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after a long battle with cancer. She was a member of Hillvale Missionary Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Freeman Martin; parents, Warren and Pauline Brummett; brothers, Johnny Brummett, Louis Brummett and Barry Brummett; and sister, Becky Brummett.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Angela Hamby; brother and sister in law, Henry and Barbara Brummett; sisters-in-law, Janet Brummett and Cheryl Brummett; cousin, Shirley Giles.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with services to follow at 7 PM with Rev. Alan Giles officiating. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:45 am for a graveside service at 11 am at Sinking Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now