Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Dogwood Cemetery
Sandra Bunch Daniels

Sandra Bunch Daniels Obituary
Sandra Bunch Daniels

Kingston - Sandra Bunch Daniels - age 59 of Kingston, passed away suddenly Friday, January 10, 2020, at her home. She was a former employee of Maid-to-Order. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Coy Lee Bunch and Lillian Bunch; brothers: Jerry, Terry, Larry, and Gary Bunch; sister, Mary Elizabeth Bunch.

Survived by her longtime companion, Keith Coley; daughter, Melissa Thomas of Kingston; grandchildren, Ian Thomas of Lenoir City, Ashley Fulmer and husband, Dakota of Louisiana; one great grandchild, Riley; brothers and sisters: Betty Watt, Eddie Bunch, Ronnie Bunch, Jackie Bunch, Kenneth Bunch, Tim Bunch, Marvin Bunch, and Pat Vanzant; many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 13th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Dogwood Cemetery for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
