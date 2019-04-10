Services
Sandra "Doodle" Cox

Sandra "Doodle" Cox, age 70 of Knoxville passed away on Sunday April 7, 2019, at UT Medical Center. Preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Cox; parents, Ray and Irene Loveday; sisters, Barbara Holden, Debbie Johnson, and Robbye Loveday; sister-in-law, Dusty Loveday; and first husband, James Calvin Hanshaw. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Shannon Hanshaw; step-children, Victor Cox, Ken Cox, Jr, Crystal Cox, Keisha Cox, and Micki Cox; grandchild, Mason and wife Kiya Hanshaw; great-grandchild, Micah Hanshaw; brother, Bill Loveday; and sister, Betty Daley. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday April 12, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm with Bro. Leyland Lyons and Bro. Roy Kelly officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a . Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
