Sandra Crawford Nesbitt
Troy, OH - Sandy Nesbitt, age 74, died June 22, 2019 in Troy, Ohio. A vivid, intelligent, and strong woman, Sandy had an impact on so many lives, particularly her many high school English students. She is survived by her sister, Dana Wilhelm, her daughter Laurel Nesbitt, her son John Nesbitt, and their respective families. She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Paul Nesbitt. The funeral will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 26 to June 28, 2019