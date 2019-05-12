|
|
Sandra D. Johnson
Powell, TN
Sandra D. Johnson age 71 of Powell, passed away May 8, 2019 at her home.
She was of the Methodist faith.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Preceded in death by parents, Clyde Earl and Willie Mae Davis; brothers, Bill and Robert Earl Davis.
Survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Wiley Johnson; son, Jim Johnson; grandchildren, Chase and Sydney Johnson; sister, Susan J. White; niece, Dr. Katie Cox Johnson M.D.; nephew, Matthew Cox.
Her wish was to be cremated and no service.
Donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation - www.msfocus.org.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 12, 2019