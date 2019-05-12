Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra D. Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra D. Johnson

Powell, TN

Sandra D. Johnson age 71 of Powell, passed away May 8, 2019 at her home.

She was of the Methodist faith.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Preceded in death by parents, Clyde Earl and Willie Mae Davis; brothers, Bill and Robert Earl Davis.

Survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Wiley Johnson; son, Jim Johnson; grandchildren, Chase and Sydney Johnson; sister, Susan J. White; niece, Dr. Katie Cox Johnson M.D.; nephew, Matthew Cox.

Her wish was to be cremated and no service.

Donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation - www.msfocus.org.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now